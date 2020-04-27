Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all forms of cricket on corruption charges

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned for three years from all forms of cricket on corruption charges.

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has been banned for three years from all forms of cricket on corruption charges. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the imposition of ban on the cricketer on their official Twitter profile on Monday.

"Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan," the PCB wrote.

Akmal was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

