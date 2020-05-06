This day that year: When Rohit Sharma took an improbable hat-trick against Mumbai Indians

Image Source : IPL Rohit Sharma after taking the hat-trick

After guiding Mumbai Indians to their record-fourth title in the Indian Premier League, all under his captaincy, Rohit Sharma had become the most successful player in the history of IPL. The IPL title win in 2019 was his fifth time as a player - once with Deccan Chargers in 2009. Long before he was roped in by Mumbai Indians, Rohit had recorded his only career hat-trick against the franchise in the second season of the tournament.

It was May 6 and the match between Chargers and Mumbai was hosted in Centurion. Winning the toss, Chargers massed 145 for six with Rohit top-scoring with his 36-ball 38.

In reply, Mumbai incurred a poor start s they lost both Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar in the second over. But they bounced back strong riding in a half-century from South Africa's JP Duminy. Mumbai required 46 more to win from 30 deliveries when Chargers skipper Adam Gilchrist introduced Rohit into the attack. It was massive gamble from the captain, but he wasn't disappointed as Rohit dismissed three batters consecutively including the well-set Duminy.

Introduced in the 16th over, Rohit conceded four runs off the first four deliveries before Nayar mistimed his paddle sweep against a fuller delivery angling in as the ball dislodged the bails. In the next delivery, Harbhajan Singh sought to clear the mid-wicket fence with a huge swing of his bat, but the ball took the thick inside edge to rattle against the stumps. And in a matter of just six balls, Mumbai slipped to 103 for 6 with 24 balls remaining.

But Mumbai had their hopes remaining as Duminy was still on strike. Rohit returned an over later to induce an inside edge from his bat and a well-alert Gilchrist comfortably took the catch behind the stumps. And just he completed his hat-trick, but Rohit had just a little more left.

Two deliveries later, he dismissed Saurabh Tiwary for just 3 runs as Rohit finished with his career-best figures of 4 for 6.

Mumbai failed to chase the target and Chargers defeated them by 19 runs.

