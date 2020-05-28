This day, that year: When Murali Vijay's blistering 95 guided CSK to second straight IPL title in 2011

Image Source : BCCI Chennai Super Kings won their second IPL title in 2011

Murali Vijay had barely managed to convert his starts in the fourth season of the Indian Premier League. Even in the playoff game that he played, he got out cheaply. But on the night that it mattered the most, he stuck around, carved a blistering 95 while stitching an astounding 159-run partnership with fellow opener Michael Hussey as Chennai Super Kings comfortably cruised towards their second consecutive IPL title.

A lot had changed when IPL had rolled into its fourth edition. There increase in the number of teams, players, and a slight change in format were made as well. But formidability factor and the stronghold over the title from CSK remained the same.

Facing Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time in four days, with victory coming even in the playoff fixture, Chennai captain MS Dhoni opted to bat first.

Riding on the impressive opening stand, Chennai amassed a massive 205 for the loss of five wickets. Hussey scored 63 off 45 while Vijay notched up a 52-ball 95 lacing six maximums and four boundaries.

In reply, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Chris Gayle, the tournament's top run-getter, for a duck off the third ball and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal in the third over while Shadab Jakati dismissed AB de Villiers as Chennai reduced RCB to 48 for three inside seven overs.

RCB eventually fell 58 runs short of the target as CSK won the IPL title for the second straight season.

CSK went on to win one more title, in 2018, becoming only the second team in the list of most IPL trophies after four-time winners Mumbai Indians.

