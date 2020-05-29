This day, that year: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore to win maiden IPL title in 2016

Image Source : PTI On this day in 2016, SRH defeated RCB by eight runs to win their maiden IPL title.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory in 2016 came as a break from the monotony of familiar franchises ruling the charts in the Indian Premier League. Since the first two seasons of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have been juggling the IPL trophy among themselves. But in 2016, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, inspired by some impressive bowling performances from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mustafizur Rahman, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore to win their maiden IPL title at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

SRH had finished third in the points table with as many points as RCB managed before they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions in the playoffs to qualify for the final. RCB, on the other hand, won all of their first seven matches riding on a phenomenal performance from skipper Virat Kohli, but managed to win only one more in their next seven to finish second in the points table. They then defeated the Lions to reach the final for the second time.

In the summit clash, SRH opted to bat and Warner's 69 along with some able assistance from Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting, guided the team to a massive 208/7.

RCB responded impressively with the opening pair if Virat Kohli on Chris Gayle pulling off a 114-run stand. Kohli scored 54 off 35 while Gayle notched up 76 off 38. But successive dismissals saw a batting collapse and RCB fell eight runs short of the target.

In the final two overs, RCB required 30, but the hosts lost Stuart Binny to a run out in the 19th over. Sachin Baby started off with a six in the final over, but Bhuvneshwar held his nerves as SRH bagged their maiden title.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage