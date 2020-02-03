Team India fined 20% of match fees for slow over-rate in fifth T20I against New Zealand

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Team India whitewashed New Zealand

Team India have been imposed a fine of 20 per cent of their match fees for slow over-rate in the fifth and final T20I match of the series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. It is India's second violation in the recently-concluded five-match series where the visitors won 5-0.

The Men in Blue were found an over short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration. Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions. On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra leveled the charge. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanction.

According to the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to slow over-rates, players are fine 20 per cent of the match fees for every over they fall short of.

Talking about the match, India put up 163 on the board at the loss of three wickets, courtesy a 41-ball 60 from Rohit Sharma and a knock of 45 from Rahul. In reply, the bowlers responded in clinical fashion, led by Jasprit Bumrah, who conceded only 12 runs whilst also picking three wickets. New Zealand were found seven runs short of the target at the end of 20 overs.

The win helped India whitewash New Zealand and become the first team ever to win a bilateral series in the shortest format in a five-game series.