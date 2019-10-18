Live Cricket Streaming, Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier: Watch HKG vs IRE online on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Streaming, Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup qualifier: Find full details on when and where to watch HKG vs IRE online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

The first day of the T20 World Cup 2020 qualifiers is here, and four games are scheduled today. While Singapore took on tournament favourites Scotland in the first game of the qualifiers, Hong Kong will be up against Ireland in the second game. Ireland are also one of the favourites for the final slot in the 2020 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia. Ireland also have a big edge over Hong Kong on current form, as the side has won four of their last five T20Is. Hong Kong, meanwhile, have only two of their last 13 games in the shortest format. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch HKG vs IRE T20 World Cup qualifier online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports network.

When is Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier?

The Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier will be played on October 18 (Friday).

Where is Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier being played?

The Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier is being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE.

Where can you watch the Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier Live?

You can watch Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for the Hong Kong vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2020 qualifier?

Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan (c), Kinchit Shah (vc), Ahsan Abbasi, Haroon Arshed, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat, Kyle Christie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Raag Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young