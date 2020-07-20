ICC board meets today, likely to decide fate of T20 World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The ICC board will hold a virtual meeting today, with a decision on the fate of 2020 Men's T20 World Cup likely to be announced.

After months of speculation over the fate of the 2020 men's T20 World Cup, the ICC board will meet virtually on Monday, with a decision on the fate of the global tournament likely to be announced.

With the coronavirus outbreak not likely to end anytime soon, many former and current cricketers, in addition to those in authoritative positions at Cricket Australia, have voiced their reservations against the T20 World Cup taking place as per the schedule.

A decision on the fate of the tournament was expected to be taken in early June, but a series of deferments further increased speculations. The ICC has maintained that it wants to explore all possible "contingency" options before taking a call of such immense magnitude.

The postponement of the T20 World Cup would provide the BCCI with a window to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which remains suspended indefinitely. The tournament is likely to move to UAE due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in India, subject to central government's permission.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had earlier said that the board will start preparation for the IPL soon.

"The year started on a horrible note and there's been no relief on any front. But as time goes by, we need to take things head-on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead," Dhumal had said.

If the T20 World Cup is postponed in the meeting today, it will likely be held in 2022, as India have already secured the hosting rights for the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Australia, on the other hand, have already begun the preparations to resume their cricket action with a potential tour to England in late September, announcing a 26-member preliminary squad last week.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage