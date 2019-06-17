Swag continues since the 90's! Virat Kohli shares major throwback picture after India's big win

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET WORLD CUP Virat Kohli during India vs Pakistan clash

Virat Kohli oozes class be it off-field and on-field and has a unique sense of style and swagger that the Indian captain carries with him, but a particular image emerged where the Team India captain was seen posing while fielding during India's clash against Pakistan in Match 22 of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester, which seemed quite distinctive.

Here's the picture which was shared around social media.

And's heres how the Indian captain responded!

The India captain was effusive in his praise for team's top-order batsmen, especially Rohit Sharma, who struck his second hundred of the tournament

"Rohit's knock was outstanding again. KL helped Rohit, who showed why he's such a good ODI player again today. It was a team effort to get to 336."

Kohli was also relieved that Kuldeep Yadav was back in form.

"Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant. Babar and Fakhar were trying to play him out, but I wanted him to have a longer spell. The ball to dismiss Babar was an outstanding delivery. I think today was the best he bowled at this World Cup."

Asked that India-Pakistan games have not lived up to the hype of late, Kohli said they do not fall to the trap of playing to hype.

"I think they outplayed us in the Champions Trophy final (in 2017) but if you focus on this game as too emotional, things can go wrong. We never approach them from that perspective. We are professional about it and the result is what matters."

India's next three games are against Afghanistan (June 22), West Indies (June 27) and England (June 30).