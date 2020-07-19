Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Bucknor admits two umpiring mistakes that cost India controversial 2008 Sydney Test

The 2008 Sydney Test between India and Australia was one of the most controversial matches in the history of international cricket. The match is remembered for the infamous monkey-gate incident, where Harbhajan Singh was accused of using the racist slur against Andrew Symonds.

Some decisions of umpire also sparked the controversy, as India lost the match by 122 runs despite getting the first-innings lead over Australia. Steve Bucknor and Mark Benson were officiating the match on the field at Syndey Cricket Ground.

Bucknor admitted the errors he made in the 12 years old Test match and said he made two mistakes, which cost India the match.

"I made two mistakes in the Sydney Test in 2008. Mistake one, which happened when India were doing well, allowed an Australian batsman to get a hundred.

"Mistake two, on Day Five, might have cost India the game. But still, they are two mistakes over five days. Was I the first umpire to make two mistakes in a Test? Still, those two mistakes seem to have haunted me," Steve Bucknor told Midday.

Bucknor defended his mistakes and said when the wind is blowing down the pitch and the sound travels with the wind.

"You need to know why mistakes are made. You don't want to make similar mistakes again.

"I am not giving excuses but there are times when the wind is blowing down the pitch and the sound travels with the wind.

"The commentators hear the nick from the stump mic but the umpires may not be sure. These are things spectators won't know," Bucknor said.

In the match, Australia skipper Ricky Ponting won the toss and elected to bat. Symonds slammed 162 runs and guide Australia to 463 in first innings. Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, in the reply, scored centuries as India posted 532 runs and took the crucial 69-run lead.

The hosts scored 401/7 in the second innings and India bundled out at 210 runs while chasing the 332 run-target.

Team India filed a complaint against Bucknor and Benson for poor umpiring decisions after the Sydney Test, which led to their removal from the Perth Test. India eventually won the Perth Test by 72 runs but lost the series by 1-2.

