4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 4b: Joe Root equals record for most runs conceded in over in Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's Joe Root equalled the record for most runs conceded in an over in a Test match against South Africa.

Joe Root equalled the record for the most runs conceded in an over in Test cricket during the third Test against South Africa at Port Elizabeth. In the 82nd over of the match, Joe Root conceded 28 runs off an over, which included four-byes. Keshav Maharaj struck three consecutive fours, before slamming the next two deliveries for two sixes.

Joe Root has joined the unwanted record list on top, alongside fellow teammate James Anderson and South Africa's Robin Peterson. While Anderson conceded 28 runs to George Bailey in Perth in the 2013-14 Ashes, Brian Lara smashed Peterson for as many runs in Johannesburg.

However, England cruised to an innings-and-53 run victory over South Africa, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Root may have failed to deliver with the bat but the 29-year-old starred with the leather as he also took four wickets in the second innings.

After managing just 209 runs in their first essay, hosts South Africa failed to draw any lessons as after being asked to follow-on, they once again crumbled against the England bowlers and were eventually bowled out for 237 runs.

While Root grabbed four wickets, Mark Wood supported his skipper by scalping three wickets for 32 runs while Stuart Broad and Dominic Bess picked up a wicket each.

Earlier opting to bat, England recovered from an early jolt as Ollie Pope (120) and Ben Stokes (135) slammed tons each to enable England to post 499/9 (declared) even as spinner Keshav Maharaj came up with a fifer.

Though Maharaj picked up five wickets but he turned out to be a bit expensive, leaking 180 runs.

The visitors later came out all guns blazing to outclass South Africa in both of their innings.