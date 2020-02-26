Image Source : ICC/AP South Africa vs Australia, Live Streaming Cricket, 3rd T20I: Watch SA vs AUS Live on Sony LIV

A late fightback by South Africa defied a half century by Australia's David Warner to level the Twenty20 series 1-1 on Sunday and send it to a deciding game. South Africa took wickets in the 18th, 19th and 20th overs to defend a modest total of 158-4 and win the second game by 12 runs at Port Elizabeth's St. George's Park. It had been an exciting series so far, with South Africa bouncing back strongly after visitors registered a big win in the first match. Quinton de Kock 's side will be aiming to register a series victory after falling short against England in the previous series. As in the current series, the three-match T20I series against England also went to the decider, where the visitors chased a mammoth target of 223 with five wickets to spare. You can find the full details on when and where to watch South Africa vs Australia, Live Streaming Cricket, 3rd T20I here. You can watch the SA vs AUS match live on SonySIX HD, SonyLIV.

When is South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match?

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match will be played on February 26 (Wednesday).

When will South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match start?

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 09.30 PM.

Where is South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match being played?

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match is being played at Newlands, Cape Town.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match match?

You can watch South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match on Sony SIX HD in India, PTV in Pakistan, OSN Sports in the Middle-East.

What are the playing XIs for South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Cricket Match?

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, JJ Smuts, Bjorn Fortuin, Pite van Biljon

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, D Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson