'Always forced me to take strike': Ganguly funnily reveals how Tendulkar justified not facing first ball

In a conversation with Mayank Agarwal, Sourav Ganguly revealed how Sachin Tendulkar would justify not facing the first ball.

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly interacted with Mayank Agarwal on Sunday, as he recalled some of the memorable moments of his incredible career, while also talking about the modern-day cricket.

On Monday, the BCCI shared another video from the conversation where he talked about his opening partnership with batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Mayank, who is himself an opener for the Indian team, asked Ganguly if Tendulkar forced him to take the striker's end while opening the batting.

"Always he did (force me to take strike). I would tell him sometimes you also face the first ball," Ganguly funnily said.

The former Indian captain further revealed how Sachin would justify not taking the strike.

"He had two answers to it. He believed when his form was good, he should continue at the non-striker's end. And when if his form wasn't good, he should remain at non-striker's end as it takes the pressure off him," revealed Ganguly.

"He had an answer for both, good form and bad form, until and unless someday you walked past him and went and stood at the non-striker's end. He would already be on TV and he would be forced to be at the striker's end!

"That has happened one or two times, I just walked past him and went and stood at the non-striker's end."

Ganguly and Tendulkar formed the most successful opening duo in cricket history, adding 6,609 runs in 136 international innings.

Earlier, Ganguly also opened up in the 2002 NatWest final, where he famously took off the shirt outside the Lord's balcony after India beat England. ""It was a great moment. We all got carried away, but that's what sport is. When you win a game like that, you celebrate even more. That was one of the great cricket matches I have been part of," said the former Indian captain.

