'Sport has power to change the world': Tendulkar takes stand against racism, shares ICC's video on diversity

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday shared a video posted by the International Cricket Council earlier this week to show support to the ongoing movement against racism. ICC released the video in the wake of George Floyd's death in the US, which has sparked a huge protest in the country.

Tendulkar, sharing the video on his official Twitter profile, wrote, "Nelson Mandela once said, 'Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does.' Wise words."

The video shows the final moments of the 2019 World Cup final when England's Jofra Archer bowled the final ball of the Super Over to Martin Guptill of New Zealand.

The message in the video says, "Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't see the full picture. The ICC stands against racism."

Earlier, many athletes have also voiced their outrage over the death of Floyd. Cricketers like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell took to their official Instagram profile to speak on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, too, penned a thoughtful message on his official Twitter profile, urging people to come together for justice.

Among other sports, tennis players like Serena Williams and Coco Gauff, basketball legend Michael Jordan, boxing star Floyd Mayweather, Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are among the many athletes who have spoken on racism amid the movement.

