Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli mourn the demise of India's domestic stalwart Rajinder Goel

Image Source : BCCI Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and India's head coach Ravi Shastri were among the many cricketers who paid tribute to spin great Rajinder Goel.

Rajinder Goel, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in Indian domestic cricket, breathed his last in Rohtak on Sunday due to age-related illness.

His 750 first-class wickets from 157 games had 59 five-fors and 18 10-wicket haul. He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana.

Indian captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to the spin legend. "We've lost a legend in Rajinder Goel Ji. Him being the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy, speaks volumes about the career he had. Wishing all the strength to his family and loved ones," wrote Kohli.

Former Indian cricketer and batting great Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to pay his tribute to Rajinder Goel. "Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones," wrote Tendulkar.

India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: RIP Rajinder Goel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family."

"Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul," Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," former Indian batsman Laxman said on the micro-blogging website.

Sanjay Manjrekar also paid tribute to the spin great. "Have always been staggered by the records of Shivalkar & Rajinder Goel. Here’s Goel’s FC record for you - 157 matches, 750 wickets! 59 five wicket hauls & 18 times 10 wkts in a match. Avg -18.58. That’s bradmanesque in bowling - 5 wkts every 2.6 matches. RIP Goel Sir," wrote Manjrekar.

The fact that Rajinder Goel bowled to -- and dismissed both, Vijay Manjrekar (Sanjay Manjrekar's father) and Sanjay himself, is a testimony to the incredible longevity of his career.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI, said in a statement: "Rajinder Goel Ji was a true servant of Indian cricket. He was a role model for many current and upcoming spinners."

"His longevity should inspire upcoming cricketers to excel and improve every time they take the field. BCCI honoured him with Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief."

(With inputs from IANS)

