Watch: A helicopter shot? or a flick? Rashid Khan attempts a fusion of both as he bats during net session

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rashid Khan shared a video of him batting in the nets and attempted a significantly unorthodox shot, which seemed a fusion of the helicopter shot and the flick.

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan returned to practice nets earlier this week, as he shared a video of him batting in the nets on Tuesday night. The Afghanistan players returned to training last month under a secured environment.

Rashid is widely regarded as one of the best limited-overs bowlers in the world, but in the video, he played some impressive shots as he took the bat.

Sharing the video, Rashid wrote, "Feeling good to be back after long break. Rashid khan cricket Academy."

In the 36th second of the video, Rashid plays a significantly unorthodox shot. He steps out of the crease to slam the ball towards the mid-off and the shot is relatively lofted. Howeverit seemed a mix of the flick shot and the helicopter shot!

Watch:

Feeling good to be back after long break

Rashid khan cricket Academy 🏏🏏🏏🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/m8MmSwYoli — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 14, 2020

Rashid has attempted the helicopter shot on multiple occasions during his stints in Australia's Big Bash League. However, his attempts at the shot are almost always clean. This shot, however, looked like Rashid intended to flick at first but turned to the helicopter shot in the middle of playing the stroke.

The cricket world is becoming dynamic by the day, and the introduction of new formats has allowed batsmen to experiment with different strokes as well. We may see Rashid attempting the similar shot again in the future, and then, we might have a new name for it, too!

Earlier, in an interview, Rashid Khan talked about his bowling inspirations while growing up. "I used to follow Anil Kumble, Shahid Afridi a lot. I always liked bowling at a fast pace. I have a quick run up also," he had said.

He also named Rishabh Pant as a tough batsman to bowl to, saying that the Indian youngster has all the shots in the book.

