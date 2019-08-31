Image Source : BCCI Please help physically challenged cricketers with cash rewards: Association secretary appeals to BCCI COA

India lifted the inaugural T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in England recently but the squad members are yet to get any financial assistance, which has prompted association secretary Ravi Chauhan to appeal to BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) for help.

The Physically Challenged Cricketers Associations of India (PCCAI) is expected to merge with the BCCI after the elections take place as per constitution based on Lodha reforms but the cricketers with physical disability are finding it difficult without financial support, Chauhan said.

"I have appealed to both CoA members Diana madam (Edulji) and Vinod Rai appealing that they sanction some financial reward for our players. If BCCI gives them some cash reward, it will bot only help them sustain but also be a morale booster," Chauhan told PTI on Saturday.

Chauhan feels that all the state associations under BCCI should follow the example of Vidarbha Cricket Association as they felicitated local player Gurudas Raut, who was in the victorious Indian team.

"Vidarbha CA has adopted the Lodha Constitution and they felicitated Gurudas with Rs 2 lakh. All these players need support from their respective state associations. There are two players from Bengal, Tushar Paul and Debabrata Roy. One of them doesn't even have a job and finding it hard to make both ends meet. If CAB can help him with some money, it will be of great help," Chauhan said.