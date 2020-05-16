Playing in empty stadiums 'pretty similar to County cricket', says James Anderson

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's premier Test bowler James Anderson has said that players would need to find their own energy in the absence of crowd when cricket returns post-pandemic.

England's premier Test bowler James Anderson has said that playing without crowd in the post-COVID-19 world would be similar to playing in the County cricket. There have been significant discussions over resuming the sport in closed doors once the situation around the globe improves.

Anderson took part in an interaction with fellow Test specialist Stuart Broad, insisting that it is 'easy' to play with the crowd as it adds to the intensity of the game. However, without the crowds, one has to 'find their own energy'.

"It is quite easy to play in front of a big crowd because of the intensity, you have to be on top of your game. If there are no people then you have to try and find your own energy and intensity from somewhere. To be honest, it will be pretty similar to county cricket,” said Anderson.

“It is exciting we are actually talking about the possibility of playing cricket this summer. There are concerns but there is no way we will play without those concerns being talked about. I think as long as everything is in place with safety concerns then I will be pretty comfortable playing."

Talking about returning to cricket action, Stuart Borad said that it would take the players considerable amount of time to attain match fitness.

"It's going to take us eight or nine bowling sessions I reckon for us to feel like our bodies are ready to get going," Broad said.

Earlier this week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the men's team will return to individual skills-based training under strict restrictions, following the protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The ECB’s plan has been designed in line with the Government’s guidance, and we will continue to ensure we comply with their regulations as it develops," the ECB release said.

