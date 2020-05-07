Dhoni came in because I failed to perform, don't feel unlucky at all: Parthiv Patel

Image Source : IPLT20.COM India's wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel denies claims that he was 'born in the wrong era', insisting that he had an opportunity to cement the place in the side before Dhoni.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been among the mainstays in the Indian cricket team ever since he made his debut in 2004. His exploits with the bat, along with his exemplary wicketkeeping skills made him stand apart from his contemporaries in the role. Dhoni further strengthened his position in the team after he led India to T20 World Cup title in 2007.

He eventually became the first captain in cricket history to lift all the three ICC trophies at the time (World Cup 2011, T20 World Cup 2007, Champions Trophy 2013).

Dhoni's presence in the Indian XI meant that the other prominent wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country were forced on the sidelines. Players like Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik, who were a part of the international setup before Dhoni, were never able to solidify their places in the side after the Ranchi cricketer's arrival.

In a conversation with Fever Network, Parthiv opened up on his failure to cement his place in the Indian team. While many believe that he was born in the wrong era, the Gujarat batsman dismisses the claim. He bellieves that he had the 'opportunity' to make it big but he failed.

“I don’t see myself as unlucky to be playing in the Dhoni era. I started my career before him, and I had the opportunity to perform before him,” said Patel.

“Dhoni came in to the team because I did not have a couple of good series and I was dropped. I know people can say it just to gain sympathies that I was born in the wrong era. But I don’t believe that."

He further heaped praise on the former Indian captain.

“Whatever Dhoni has achieved was something very very special and he achieved because he made sure of the opportunities he received. I don’t feel unlucky at all,” he said.

Parthiv Patel represented India in 25 Tests and 38 ODIs. His last appearance for India came over two years ago, when he represented the side during the three-match Test series against South Africa.

MS Dhoni, meanwhile, has been away from all cricketing action since the 2019 World Cup. Under normal circumstances, he would currently be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, with cricket coming to a halt due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the tournament is currently postponed indefinitely.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage