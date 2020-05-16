'Paatal Lok a masterpiece in storytelling': Virat Kohli praises web-series, hails Anushka Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Virat Kohli took to his official social media profile to heap praise on 'Paatal Lok' and also hailed wife Anushka Sharma for 'producing such a gripping series'.

With cricket action coming to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to interact with fellow cricketers, reflect on their careers and talk about their lives beyond the sport. Indian captain Virat Kohli has also been significantly active on his social media profiles as he uses his handles to interact with teammates, international cricketers and raise awareness to the ongoing situation surrounding coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Indian captain took to Instagram to heap praise on the newly-released web-series on Amazon Prime Video, 'Paatal Lok'. He also said that he is 'proud of his love' Anushka Sharma, whose banner 'Clean Slate Films' produced the series.

"Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting," wrote Kohli on Instagram.

"Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother."

Paatal Lok was released on May 15 and features Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee as main characters, among others.

Under normal circumstances, the Indian captain would currently be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the IPL has been suspended indefinitely following the outbreak of COVID-19.

On Friday, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal also suggested that Kohli and India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma may have to stay inside their homes even as the rest of the squad may return to certain outdoor individual training sessions.

He reasoned that both are based in Mumbai, which is the worst-hit city amid the coronavirus outbreak. "For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had said to AFP.

He also said that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is working on post-lockdown plan for players which could be reasonably adapted to allow training under social distancing measures.

