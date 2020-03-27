On this day 26 years ago: New dawn for Indian cricket with Sachin Tendulkar 'The opener'

Image Source : @BCCI/TWITTER On this day 26 years ago: Sachin Tendulkar opens the innings to mark new era in Indian cricket

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest players ever to play the game. Tendulkar's achievements took the game onto another level in the '90s and the following decade.

On Friday, BCCI took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of Tendulkar from 1994. Exactly, 26 years ago today, Tendulkar first open the batting for Team India. Master Blaster scored a ton of runs from the opening position and the journey started against New Zealand in 1994.

#OnThisDay in 1994



The start of something special @sachin_rt opened the batting (82 off 49) for the first time in ODIs in Auckland and it triggered a golden run!

It was the second ODI of the series and Indian bowlers restrict the Kiwis for just 142. Chasing a moderate target, Tendulkar opened the innings alongside Ajay Jadeja and slammed 82 off just 49 balls, he slammed 15 boundaries and 2 sixes in his destructive innings.

Tendulkar's carnage guided India to comprehensive 7-wicket win over New Zealand and he was awarded the Man of the Match award. Master Blaster represented India in 463 ODIs and scored 18426 runs with an average of 44.8 and a strike rate of 86.2. He scored 49 One-day International hundreds in his illustrious career. Tendulkar still holds the record of most runs and centuries in ODI cricket.

Earlier, Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 17 Indian lives and wreaked havoc globally.

Tendulkar's donation is so far the biggest contribution among India's leading sportspersons, some of whom have pledged their salaries while a few others have donated medical equipment to fight the dreaded outbreak, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths globally.