MS Dhoni to lead as 4 Indians and 3 Proteas find place in ODI Team of the decade

The 50-over format never disappoints anyone, and it can be considered as the most transparent form of the game where any team have a chance to make a comeback at any moment. In the last decade, we have witnessed some epic encounters in ODI format, the recent examples are the 2019 WC final between New Zealand vs England and Asia Cup 2018 encounter between India & Afghanistan.

Players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma script history in the last decade to register their name in the several record books. Three ICC World Cup were played in last 10 years, where three different Champions were crowned in every edition, in 2011- India started the decade on a high note, 2015 - Australia won their record 5th WC title, while in 2019 England clinched their maiden title.

Here is our ODI XI of the past decade:

Rohit Sharma:

You just cannot exclude the only player in the world, who has scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket. Rohit was the force to reckon within the last decade as he scored 8249 runs in 180 matches at an astonishing average of 53.56 with 28 centuries and 39 fifties. MS Dhoni's decision to promote Rohit as an opener in the 2013 Champions Trophy changed his life.

Matches: 180; Runs: 8249; Average: 53.56

Hashim Amla:

If a batsman is the fastest to reach multiples of 1000 ODI Runs from 2k to 7k, then he deserves a place in any XI. Amla is one of the strongest pillars for the South African team in the last decade and the current performance of Proteas is the proof why he was considered as one of the best batsmen in this generation. In 159 ODIs in the last decade, Amla scored a total of 7265 runs with 26 centuries. Amla and Rohit is a perfect opening combination for any XI as the Protea has the capability to anchor the inning while the Indian opener can play his natural hard-hitting game from the very first ball.

Matches: 159; Runs: 7265; Average: 49.76

Virat Kohli:

The past decade clearly belongs to only one man and i.e. none other than 'Run Machine Kohli'. He was class apart in the last decade and every other batsman were just following him in the way. Kohli ended the decade with 11,125 runs in 227 matches between 2010 and 2019, at an average of 60.79 with 42 centuries and 52 half-centuries. It is the highest number of runs scored by any player in any decade. The decade belongs to Kohli and nobody has the right to exclude him from any XI of the last decade.

Matches: 227; Runs: 11125; Average: 60.79

AB de Villiers:

The 'Superman' of World Cricket - AB de Villiers dominated the world cricket like a boss till the retirement. His stats are enough to prove why he was preferred into the XI over Kumar Sangakara, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. In the 135 games, ABD slammed 6485 runs at a sublime average of 64.20 in last decade. The entire world is aware of his hard-hitting abilities, he has the record of fastest century in ODI cricket in just 31 balls.

Matches: 135; Runs: 6485; Average: 64.20

Shakib Al Hasan:

If Bangladesh have emerged into a top side in the last decade, then Shakib was the prime reason behind their rejuvenation. Shakib is the biggest match-winner Bangladesh cricket has ever produced. He scored 4276 runs in 131 games from 2010 to 2020. With the ball, he gave some magical performances and took 177 wickets. He provides the perfect balance to any XI with both bat and ball. At No. 5 his duty will be to score some quick runs.

Matches: 131; Runs: 4276; Batting Average: 38.87, Wickets: 177; Bowling Average: 30.21

Ben Stokes:

What could we say about him, he is the reason behind England's maiden ICC World Cup triumph in 2019. He is the warrior, who is ready to take the blow for the team and will never back down. With both bat and ball, he has progressed well in the past few years. He is the backbone of the England cricket team and a big match-winner who change the course of the game on his own. His heroics in 2019 WC final will forever be remembered as he single-handedly won England the WC with unbeaten 84. In the 95 matches he played, the southpaw has scored 2682 run at an average of 40.63 and with the ball he took 70 wickets.

Matches: 95; Runs: 2682; Batting Average: 40.63, Wickets: 70; Bowling Average: 30.21

MS Dhoni (c & wk)

The brightest mind in World Cricket and the real game-changer will lead this XI of the decade as none comes near him when it comes to handling tough situations with ease. India’s WC winning captain fulfilled the dream of every Indian dream in 2011 after 28 years. His batting average of 50.35 is pretty impressive despite coming to bat at no 5 and no 6 in the majority of this decade. Dhoni’s brilliant tactics behind the stump are unmatchable to anyone and the way he helped his spinner with instructions is just class apart.

Matches: 196; Runs: 5640; Average: 50.35; Catches: 170; Stumpings; 72

Imran Tahir

Tahir is without any doubt was the most dominating spinners of this decade. He was the specialist in breaking the dangerous stand and was the rules of ICC top rank several times in this decade. In 107 games, he picked 173 wickets with seven times four-wicket haul. Like the South African team (for the most part), Tahir will be the only spinner in the XI of the decade.

Matches: 107; Wickets: 173; Average: 24.83

Mitchell Starc:

His ability to take wickets can be verified by his performance in the last two ODI WC. Starc was the leading wicket-taker in 2015 and 2019 WC with 22 and 27 scalps respectively. In the 85 matches he played since the debut in 2010, Starc took 172 wickets with 11 four-wicket hauls. He will lead the pace attack in this XI.

Matches: 85; Wickets: 172; Average: 20.33

Trent Boult:

Another pacer, who has rocked the world alongside Starc in this decade his Trent Boult. The Lightning Boult is the master key behind New Zealand impressive show in last two WC, where they ended up as runners-up twice. He is preferred in this XI over Mohammad Amir because of his consistency, In the 89 games he played, Boult strike 169 times with 7 four-wicket hauls.

Matches: 89; Wickets: 169; Average: 25.06

Jasprit Bumrah:

His inclusion might be a shocker for some as he made his debut in 2016 with more than half of the decade over. But when you have dominated the last three years with your fierce bowling nobody can put you out from anywhere. From the very first game, he proved his mettle to everyone. His numbers are staggering, in just 58 ODI he took 103 wickets and his toe-crushing yorkers are almost impossible to play. With Starc and Boult he will complete the trident of pace attack in this XI as he has the ability to bowl in both initial stage and business end of the game

Matches: 58; Wickets: 103; Average: 21.88