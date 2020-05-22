Nice to go back to some training, felt a little sore: Chris Woakes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Woakes is one of the 18 bowlers who were picked by the ECB to start individual training.

Chris Woakes is among the 18 bowlers who have been picked by the ECB to start individual training and that saw the pacer going through his drills at Edgbaston on Thursday and he said that it was almost like going back to what normal felt like before the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

"It was nice to have some form of normality by going back to some training. It was nice to be back and feel a little sore this morning," he said as reported by Sky Sports.

"It looks a lot different to what we're used to but, with what's everyone's been through, it was quite nice to be out there and get the ball back in hand. It's been two months since I last bowled and it was nice to be back in the middle, albeit a little different.

"Obviously not having bowled for two months, there's a few things that are sore. The sides definitely woke up this morning knowing I'd had a bowl yesterday but it was just nice to be back out there."

With the situation getting better in the UK, all-rounder Ben Stokes also posted a video on Thursday where he was seen throwing a ball against the wall of his house and training. Interestingly, he also had an advice for all the married cricketers out there. (ALSO READ: Warner dances on Akshay Kumar's 'Bala', asks Virat to join for duet)

Taking to Twitter, Stokes posted the video and wrote: "Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house...if ya smash a window don't forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside."

Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house...if ya smash a window don’t forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside pic.twitter.com/YYtfI0nqWt — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 21, 2020

Stuart Broad also uploaded a short video on his Instagram account of bowling at the wicket and his post read: "So much work has gone in behind the scenes to make this possible. Thanks to all people @englandcricket and @trentbridge who have been involved."

"I really appreciate it. Felt great to be back out there having a bowl. Loved it," he further wrote.

