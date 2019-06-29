Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37, 2019 World Cup: NZ look to secure semifinal spot against dominant Aussies

Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37, 2019 World Cup

Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37, 2019 World Cup: Toss at 3 PM

Peaking at the right time, Australia will resume their Trans-Tasman rivalry at the World Cup stage when they take on a New Zealand side low on confidence after its first defeat of the tournament against Pakistan. Barring the defeat against India, defending champions Australia have done nothing wrong in this tournament, becoming the first team to qualify for the semifinals. The Aaron Finch -led side is in roaring form and would look to continue the winning momentum at the hallowed Lord's. New Zealand go into the match after suffering a defeat against Pakistan, which snapped their unbeaten streak in the tournament. The Black Caps -- who have amazingly retained the same side for all their seven matches -- have secured 11 points and need at least a win from their remaining two outings -- against Australia and England (July 3) -- to be assured of a fourth straight World Cup semifinals berth.

Brief Preview: New Zealand will aim to secure the semifinal spot in the game as they renew their Trans-Tasman rivalry against Australia. Aaron Finch's side has already qualified for the tournament, and is still the only team do so. With India already in pole position and the likes of Pakistan, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka all in fray for qualification, the Kiwis would need to bring their A-game up to seal the World Cup semifinal place. (FULL PREVIEW)