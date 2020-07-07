'Wish you good health and happiness always': Virat Kohli wishes MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a heartwarming wish for MS Dhoni, who is celebrating his 39th birthday today.

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to his official social media profile to wish MS Dhoni on his birthday. The legendary former Indian skipper is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday.

Virat has played alongside Dhoni for the entirety of his international career so far. The Indian batsman made his international debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2008 and since cemented his place as one of the best cricketers to play for the Indian team.

The partnerships between Dhoni and Kohli have often aided India to some memorable victories over the years. Kohli was the part of the Indian team which lifted the World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2011.

As Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, Kohli took to Instagram to wish him. "Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you," wrote Kohli.

The duo last played together for India during the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. MS Dhoni has since made himself unavailable for selection in the Indian team, putting himself on a sabbatical from the game. (ALSO READ: MS Dhoni in numbers: A statistical look at legend's illustrious career)

Dhoni was set to make a comeback to cricket action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, but the tournament remains indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While there have been speculations over Dhoni's future in the Indian team, the side's head coach Ravi Shastri had said that the wicketkeeper-batsman could make a comeback to the side if he performs impressively in the league.

