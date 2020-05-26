Mayank Agarwal resumes training with coach RX Murali in Bengaluru

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
Earlier it was reported that Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar have resumed training.

May 26, 2020
After Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, now Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal has begun training with his coach RX Murali at the latter's academy in Marathahalli in Bengaluru following Sports Ministry's latest directive on May 18. Besides, the Karnataka government has also allowed resumption of many sports barring swimming, kabaddi, and boxing. 

“My academy is functional but I am still not conducting group training [to maintain social distancing]. I am just doing one-on-one sessions. I have started recently, and Mayank is coming for training,” Murali confirmed to Sportstar on Monday.

Murali also praised the commitment level of Mayank. “Everybody is expecting the game to start and India is a powerhouse for cricket. If India doesn’t start, it will be hard for cricket to make any start,” he said, adding, “Till the vaccine is out, the pandemic is not going to subside but the government has done an amazing job so far. If everybody takes care of themselves, half the battle is won.”

Earlier, Sportstar reported that bowling all-rounder Sundar has resumed training at a local ground with his father M Sundar and has been largely focussing on his batting. 

“I am confident about my bowling. I feel I have to concentrate on my batting to get the best out of myself there,” Washington told Sportstar on Saturday.

