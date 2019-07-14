London weather update: No rain forecasted as fans get ready for 2019 World Cup, Wimbledon Finals

Image Source : @CRICKETWORLDCUP TWITTER London weather update 2019 World Cup final New Zealand vs England Wimbledon Final Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer

Sports fans in London are set to have a ball on Sunday as the city gets ready to host the 2019 Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon 2019 Finals at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground and All England Club respectively and the weather this time, is not likely to play spoilsport.

Despite being cloudy, the chances of rain is pretty less and both cricket and tennis fans are set to enjoy engaging matches, where England play New Zealand and a new world champion will be crowned, whereas, a little further down south, 8-time champion Roger Federer is set to take on defending champion and wolrd No.1 Novak Djokovic in a thrilling finale.

Here is how the weather for the day looks like:

In case there is rain and the game gets washed out today, the World Cup final will be resumed from where it ended on Monday -- the reserve day much like the India-New Zealand semi-final. Same is followed by Wimbledon but since the Men's final will be played in Centre Court, there is provision for the roof being closed.