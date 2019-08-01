Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 1: Watch ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online on SonyLIV, Sky Sports, Channel 9 and SkyGO

Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 1: Watch ENG vs AUS Live Match Online on SonyLIV

Jason Roy will make his Ashes debut at Edgbaston as England announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia starting Thursday. England's World Cup hero Jofra Archer, who was named in the 14-man squad for the series, missed out on a spot and thus has to wait for his Test debut. England have gone in with a pace battery comprising veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad along with all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. Australia have not confirmed their playing XI yet. It's an action-packed day so don't miss out on any details as here you can get all the details as to When, Where and How you can watch England vs Australia Live Cricket Match Streaming Online and TV Telecast from Edgbaston. You can get details such as Sky Sports Live Streaming, Channel Nine Live Match, SonySIX Cricket match, ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Online, Sony SIX ENG vs AUS.

When is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 1?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 1 will be played on August 1 (Thursday).

Where is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test being played?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 1 is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Where can you watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 1 Live Streaming Online?

You can watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India, SkyGo in England and Channel 9 in Australia.

Where can you watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 1 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 1 on Sony SIX, Sky Sports and Channel 9.

What are the squads for the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test, Day 1?

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (C & WK), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.