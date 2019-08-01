England vs Australia, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Day 1: Live Cricket Score from Edgbaston in Birmingham

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Australia, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Day 1: Live Cricket Score

England vs Australia, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Day 1: The Ashes would have come to nothing without a bit of friction. It's the heat of the contest between England and its distant former convict colony, Australia, which makes cricket's oldest regular international series also the most storied. Australia holds the famous urn after a 4-0 series win Down Under in 2017-18, but England is still on a high just a couple of weeks after winning its first-ever World Cup title in the one-day format and hasn't lost an Ashes series on home soil since 2001. Here you can get all the live cricket score and updates from England vs Australia opening Ashes Test liver from Edgbaston. (When and Where to watch ENG vs AUS LIVE) (LIVE MATCH SCORECARD)

Match Preview: Jason Roy will make his Ashes debut at Edgbaston as England announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia starting Thursday. England's World Cup hero Jofra Archer, who was named in the 14-man squad for the series, missed out on a spot and thus has to wait for his Test debut. England have gone in with a pace battery comprising veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad along with all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.