Live Score, Ashes 4th Test, England vs Australia, Day 3: Live Updates from ENG vs AUS

Live Score, Ashes 4th Test, England vs Australia, Day 3:

Live Score, Ashes 4th Test, England vs Australia, Day 3: Steve Smith produced a batting masterclass to bring up his third double hundred as Australia posted a mammoth 497/8 to declare and take a huge step in retaining the Ashes, on Day 2 of the rain-affected fourth Ashes Test on Thursday. At stumps, England were 23/1, still trailing by 474 runs with three days of play remaining. Returning to the team after being out with a concussion injury he picked up in the first innings of the second Test, Smith showed the world why he recently surpassed Virat Kohli as the best Test batsman in the ICC rankings despite being away from the game for one year due to his role ball tampering with a scintillating 211 from 319 balls, his more than seven-hour stay at the crease decorated with 24 fours and two sixes. England, meanwhile, lost Joe Denly, opening for the first time with Jason Roy pushed down, for just 4 with Pat Cummins taking his wicket. Rory Burns was batting on 15 with nighwatchman Overton on 3. For England in the first innings, Broad was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/97. (Live Cricket Streaming - ENG vs AUS)