Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Karun Nair gets engaged to longtime girlfriend, uploads video of proposal

Karun Nair gets engaged to longtime girlfriend, uploads video of proposal

Karun is part of a long list of famous Indian cricketers who have tied the knot in the past two years, which also includes captain Virat Kohli. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2019 21:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARUN_6

Karun Nair and his girlfriend

Cricketer Karun Nair has announced that he has got engaged to longtime girlfriend Sanaya Takariwala. The 27-year-old, who shot into the limelight in 2016 when he hit a triple century in a Test match against England in Chennai, made the announcement on his social media accounts. "She said ‘YES," he said along with a picture of the couple.

View this post on Instagram

She said ‘YES’❤️💍

A post shared by Karun Nair (@karun_6) on

His fiance also posted pictures of the couple on her Instagram handle. Karun is part of a long list of famous Indian cricketers who have tied the knot in the past two years, which also includes captain Virat Kohli

Although he scored a triple century, Karun has been unable to cement a place for himself in the Indian team accross formats. He remains a mainstay in domestic cricket for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy and limited overs tournaments. He is also a regular in the Indian Premier League and played for Kings XI Punjab last season. 

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup: Rishabh Pant makes World Cup debut against England, replaces Vijay Shankar Next Story2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli breaks another record in his 66-run innings against England  