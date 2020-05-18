Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @HARDIKPANDYA93/VIDEOGRAB Karaoke Time: Hardik Pandya sings Bollywood song 'Teri Mitti' with Krunal, video goes viral

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya won the hearts on social media with his latest karaoke video. On Sunday, Hardik posted a video on his Instagram account, where he can be heard singing 'Teri Mitti' from 2019 Bollywood hit film Kesari. Hardik's elder brother and Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya was also seen accompanying him in the karaoke.

Hardik captioned the video: "#PandyaBrothers karaoke time lockdown special@krunalpandya_official."

The video clip went viral on social media as fans hailed the duo and called them 'Brother Goals'. The brother duo is enjoying quality time with family in the lockdown period and share regular stuff on the social media profiles.

Under normal circumstances, Hardik and Krunal would currently be playing for the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the tournament to be suspended indefinitely.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya has advocated the idea to play the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League behind closed doors.

Speaking on an Instagram live conversation alongside brother Krunal Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, Hardik said that the playing the IPL without fans would be 'a smarter option'.

"It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd," Hardik said,

"I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home."

