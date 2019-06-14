Joe Root scores his second century of 2019 World Cup in match-winning innings against Windies

Image Source : AP Joe Root scored an unbeaten 106 to inspire England to an 8-wicket win against the West Indies in their group-stage game.

Joe Root scored his second century of 2019 World Cup against West Indies in the group stage game at Southampton.

Root took 93 balls to reach his 16th ODI century, which included 11 fours.

Earlier, England bowled West Indies out for 212, with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood shining with the ball, taking three wickets each.

Root and Jonny Bairstow shared a 95-run opening stand in glorious sunlight after a week of rain across England that caused two World Cup games to be abandoned without a ball bowled and another called off after 7.3 overs.

While Bairstow was caught out, Root continued his impressive performance, exhibiting high-quality cover-drives throughout the innings.

Root, who scored 51, 107 and 21 in his previous three innings, is England's leading scorer at the tournament.

West Indies stacked its attack with pace bowlers but the quicks had limited success in conditions that became ideal for batting in the second innings after a cold, overcast start to the game.

The English bowlers were accurate with their line and lengths, keeping the Windies batsman from opening their arms. The bowler-friendly conditions in the first innings also helped the host side, which took wickets at regular intervals and denied the Windies a stable partnership.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for the West Indies with 63. No other Windies player could cross the 40-run mark.