Joe Root opts for individual training at Trent Bridge with former England coach Peter Moores

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Root

England's red-ball captain Joe Root on Tuesday opted for an individual training session at Trent Bridge rather than Headingley, with former England coach Peter Moores as looks to gear up for the impending Test series against West Indies.

Root is among the six players from Yorkshire along with Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan and Adil Rashid to have made it to the list of 55-players named by England and Wales Cricket Board to resume training after the long break from cricket owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Root was supposed to begin training at the Headingley but shifted base to Trent Bridge owing to it being closer from his south Yorkshire home. He isn't the only one to have had opted for the venue. Earlier Stuart Broad had practiced for 10 days at Trent Bride under the watchful eyes of former England bowling coach, Kevin Shine.

Meanwhile, ECB on Tuesday announced that England will be hosting a three-match Test series against West Indies in July. The first Test will be played between July 8-12 at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire.

The series will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment and mark the resumption of international cricket after the COVID-19 pandemic brought to a halt to the international calendar.

The contest starting July 8 will be held at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Old Trafford as both these venues have on-site hotels.

The first Test will be held from July 8-12 while the remaining two at Old Trafford (July 16-20 and July 24-28).

"The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on Tuesday 9 June, travelling to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training. This will be their base for a three-week period before moving to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test," said the ECB in a statement.

(with PTI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage