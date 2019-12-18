Image Source : AP India vs West Indies: Both captains out on golden duck for first time in ODI history

In the second ODI between India and West Indies, both skipper Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard became part of an unwanted record in Visakhapatnam. India captain Kohli departed on a golden duck in the first innings of the game, while, Pollard was also dismissed on a zero on his very first ball.

It is the first time when both the skippers went out on a golden duck in ODI cricket history. Kohli, who came in to bat in the 37th over after the fall of KL Rahul's wicket, was out on the first ball he faced off Kieron Pollard and walked back bemused.

Pollard bowled one short but it was slower in pace and Kohli had to reach for it but the Indian captain went through with the shot but could only manage a leading edge, which looped in the air and went straight to Roston Chase at mid-wicket, who completed the simple catch to end his stay at the crease.

Meanwhile, Pollard was dismissed by Mohammed Shami. In the 30th over, Shami removed Nicholas Pooran on the second ball of the over, while, Pollard was out on the very next ball as he edged the ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

However, India won the match by 107 runs to level the three-match series 1-1, courtesy openers Rohit Sharma (159), KL Rahul (102) majestic tons, while, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav picked his second hat-trick in international cricket to restrict Windies team on 280, chasing the target of 388.