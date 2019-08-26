Image Source : BCCI Rishabh Pant is extremely talented but he needs to work to better his game: Virender Sehwag

Former India captain and opener Virender Sehwag, asked Rishabh Pant to work on his game now that he has been assured a place in the side. However, the former Delhi opener also asked fans to be patient with him.

Pant has been called out by many for throwing his wicket away but Sehwag believes he is very talented and hoped the keeper-batsman "works to better his game" and justify the team management's faith.

"Pant is an extremely talented cricketer with huge potential. It will be important that he is groomed well," Sehwag told PTI.

"And now that he has been assured some quality time in the team it is important that he makes the best use of the opportunity and works to better his game and develop as a cricketer," he added.

The 40-year-old also hoped that he the team will do well in the World Test Championship because it is in good hands.

Asked if this team can win the World Test Championship in 2021, Sehwag said: "Two years is a long time. Yes the team is in good hands. I wish Ravi Shastri all the luck for his second innings and Virat Kohli all the very best.

"We have good bench strength, quality fast bowlers and spinning prospects. We need to now settle the team combinations," Sehwag added.

India got off to the best possible start in the World Championship, crushing West Indies by 318 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with a five-wicket haul, complementing Ajinkya Rahane's long-awaited 10th Test hundred, as India decimated West Indies inside four days.

The win took India to the top of the championship table with 60 points.

Sri Lanka are currently second although they have equal number of points. Australia and England are currently third and fourth respectively with 32 points each.

(With inputs from PTI)