India vs West Indies: 'Hitman' show continues as Rohit Sharma slams 7th ODI century in 2019

Image Source : AP 'Hitman' show continues as Rohit Sharma slams 7th ODI century in 2019

Rohit Sharma continued his golden run in 2019 with another hundred on Thursday against West Indies in Vizag. In the second ODI against Windies, Rohit slammed his 28th ODI century to put India on top. After a gritty stand, Rohit got into his zone to slam the ball all over the park during his brilliant knock. It was Rohit's seventh ODI century in 2019, out of which five came in the 2019 World Cup in England.

Rohit took 107 balls to reach the triple-figure in which he hit 11 fours and 2 massive sixes. Rohit also surpassed his captain Virat Kohli in the list of highest run-getters in 2019 in ODIs. Kohli is at the second spot with 1292 runs.

After a disappointing show in first ODI in Chennai, Rohit and his opening partner KL Rahul bounced back in Visakhapatnam to put a majestic show. Rahul also slammed his third ODI century to make his case solid at the opening position in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. The Rohit-Rahul duo put 227-run stand for the opening wicket before Rahul fell for a 104-ball 102 in the 37th over.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday. West India made two changes from their winning squad, bringing in Evin Lewis for Sunil Ambris while Khary Pierre will made his ODI debut replacing Hayden Walsh Jr. India have dropped Shivam Dube for Shardul Thakur.