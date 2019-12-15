Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and co. start as favourites against Windies

India will have their tails up whey they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber here on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours. Virat Kohli 's men have the momentum after winning the T20 series with a splendid batting performance in Mumbai where Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, who is expected to continue as the opener in the absence of Dhawan, and the captain himself displayed terrific form. The Windies batsmen, meanwhile, have had a lot of success in the T20s thanks to their ultra-aggressive approach but ODIs will be a different ball game and as assistant coach Roddy Estwick stated the batters need to focus on rotating the strike, which they did well in the series against Afghanistan recently.

Brief Preview: The head-to-head count between India and West Indies in ODIs stands currently at 62 wins each, but the gulf between the two sides has progressively widened in the last decade or so and the Indian team would like to increase that further. The two teams last met in ODIs in the Caribbean Islands where India won the three-match series 2-0 as one of the matches got washed out. [FULL PREVIEW]