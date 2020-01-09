Image Source : AP Virat Kohli sets his priorities right ahead of third Sri Lanka T20I

Virat Kohli loves to eat and that is an established fact and ahead of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune, Kohli shared a picture of himself batting in the nets talking about cheat meals and focus while training.

Kohli posted a photo of himself getting ready for a shot while playing a leg-spinner with a captaion that read: "Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus."

The Indian captain is very strict about his diet and turned vegan recently but he did reveal that he does enjoy a cheat meal here and there but burns it out as soon as possible.

Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus. 👀😄 pic.twitter.com/ctEs96bvQa — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 9, 2020

"We had Chole Bhature in Delhi one day and after two hours we went to gym and smashed it," Kohli said last year.

Kohli's fitness regime has also forced other Team India members to stand up and implement it in their lives and the effect of it is already there to be seen on the performance of the team.

"Fitness plays a very important role. You can't lose out on an innings because you are physically tired. That's not acceptable. So fitness plays a very very important role. You know you (Virat) have set the standards right up there, it's not easy and the way this Indian team is playing, the intensity at which we are playing is really high level. So if you are not physically fit and then you are going to be found wanting," Mayank said after his double century against Bangladesh in November last year.

However, with a series going on and Kohli away from Delhi, the focus remains on cricket and cricket only as India aim to seal the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in Pune.

India had won the second T20I in Indore while the first was washed out in Guwahati.