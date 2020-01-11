Returning Bumrah, surprising reserve all-rounder: Sanjay Bangar picks his India squad for NZ Tests

Image Source : BCCI File image of Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian cricketer and ex-head coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday picked his 15 for the impending New Zealand Test series that begins next month as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. With the squad slated to be announced by BCCI on Sunday, Bangar placed his choices for the crucial overseas series for India. While he largely retained the squad that India featured against Bangladesh at home in November, he did put forth a surprising name for the reserve all-rounder.

The only change that Bangar made from the Bangladesh series is including Jasprit Bumrah in place of Shubman Gill. Bumrah was not part of India's last two Test series - against South Africa and Bangladesh - owing to his back issue. But with his successful return to the sport with his twin appearance in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, Bumrah is all set to lead India's Test pace attack.

Bangar, however, added two more players to the list explaining that India at time carry two or three reserve players for overseas series.

"If they go in with 17 players, then there is place for a reserve batsman and all-rounder. Now New Zealand conditions are ideal for seam-bowling all-rounders. You see what an impact Colin de Grandhomme has had on the New Zealand team. So someone like Vijay Shankar can be an ideal candidate for that slot, given he is fit wherein it gives the right balance to the squad if he bats at No.6. It will also give India a batting depth and a fifth bowling option," said Bangar on ESPNCricinfo.

For the reserve batsman, Bangar felt there was a huge question for the presence of Prithvi Shaw. But besides him, he named three possibilities - Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran or Shubman Gill.