India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer 'focussed' on cementing place in India squad

Shreyas Iyer 'focussed' on cementing place in India squad

Determined to further cement his place as India's limited overs No.4 batsman, Shreyas Iyer will look to be among runs in New Zealand and underline his adaptability away from home and in tough conditions.

On the eve of India's first T20I, the 25-year old was a picture of concentration as he posted a picture of him batting at the nets with the caption: "Focussed".

Iyer struggled in the first two ODIs against Australia but scored an unbeaten 44 in the third and final match as India won the series 2-1 in Bengaluru.

Team India will now go ahead with their T20 World Cup preparations when they take on the Black Caps in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Park on Friday.





India's World Cup dreams ended agonisingly at the hands of the Kiwis in the semi-final last July where they suffered a crushing defeat in Manchester. With the loss still hurting, there could be no better revenge for Virat Kohli's men than beating the Black Caps in their own backyard.

India struggled with their middle order in that 50-over World Cup, especially at the No.4 spot before Iyer made the position his own with some good performances. The Delhi Capitals' captain is yet to prove himself on foreign conditions and this will be his litmus test.