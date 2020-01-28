WATCH: Martin Guptill shies away as Yuzvendra Chahal asks him to repeat Hindi cuss word

Image Source : INSTAGRAM GRAB/ BCCI GRAB Martin Guptill and Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, along with teammate Rohit Sharma, were caught by surprise when New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill uttered a Hindi cuss word in a hilarious sense on Sunday. It came at the end of the second T20I match in Auckland where India had defeated the hosts by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the five-game T20I series.

Post India's win at the Eden Park, Guptill was spotted chatting with Rohit when Chahal passed by them holding a microphone. On seeing Chahal, Guptill responded with “Kya hai G***u?” which left both the Indians in splits. The video went viral all over social media immediately.

A day later, Chahal ran into Guptill and asked him to repeat what he had mentioned after 2nd T20I match. Guptill shied away, after realising his earlier mistake.

In the video, Guptill is seen asking, “What are you saying?” to which Chahal responds, “What you told me last night?”

Guptill then replied: “Ayee, you know what I told you last night!”

India and New Zealand will play the third T20I match at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday where the visitors will look to wrap up the series. The win will help India grab their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand in three tours. India lost 0-2 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in 2008-09, and last year, they went down 1-2.