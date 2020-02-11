Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and co. aim to avoid series sweep

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and co. aim to avoid series sweep

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Full ball by ball updates from the third and final IND vs NZ ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 5:56 IST
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2020, India vs New Zealand 2020, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live scor
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and co. aim to avoid series sweep

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI

Live Score, IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: New Zealand registered a series victory after the side defeated India in the second ODI by 22 runs. The heroics from Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini's willow went in vain as the hosts held nerve to deny India a chance of comeback in the series. However, Virat and co. will remain upbeat to turn up in the third ODI to avoid a series whitewash in Mount Maunganui. India have never lost with a whitewash in ODIs in the past 14 years. While Kane Williamson is expected to return for the Kiwis, changes are also expected in the Indian playing XI, as the skipper confirmed that the management may look to experiment with the combination in the final game. Here, you can find the ball by ball updates from the third IND vs NZ ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Toss at 7 AM

Brief Preview: India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International, here on Tuesday. Despite missing inspirational skipper Kane Williamson in the line-up due to a shoulder injury, the hosts shrugged off the T20 series debacle to claim the ODI series. [FULL PREVIEW]

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News