Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and co. aim to avoid series sweep

New Zealand registered a series victory after the side defeated India in the second ODI by 22 runs. The heroics from Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini's willow went in vain as the hosts held nerve to deny India a chance of comeback in the series. However, Virat and co. will remain upbeat to turn up in the third ODI to avoid a series whitewash in Mount Maunganui. India have never lost with a whitewash in ODIs in the past 14 years. While Kane Williamson is expected to return for the Kiwis, changes are also expected in the Indian playing XI, as the skipper confirmed that the management may look to experiment with the combination in the final game. Here, you can find the ball by ball updates from the third IND vs NZ ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Brief Preview: India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International, here on Tuesday. Despite missing inspirational skipper Kane Williamson in the line-up due to a shoulder injury, the hosts shrugged off the T20 series debacle to claim the ODI series. [FULL PREVIEW]