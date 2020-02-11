Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Watch IND vs NZ live match online on Hotstar

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Cricket Match?

With wins in Hamilton and Auckland last week, New Zealand have scripted a tremendous comeback against India after their 5-0 drubbing in the T20Is. And now, with one last game to go, slated to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand will be looking for their first-ever ODI series whitewash against India, while the Men in Blue stand one loss away from their first whitewash since 2006. Here are the details of When and Where to India vs New Zealand live streaming, Ind vs NZ Live match, how to watch IND vs NZ live match online, Hotstar IND vs NZ live streaming, Star Sports live match, live cricket streaming. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match India vs New Zealand and scores of India vs New Zealand live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the IND-NZ game live from Auckland.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played on February 11 (Tuesday).

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live cricket match will start at 07.30 AM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match being played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is being played at Bay Oval in Mount Muanganui.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on Star Sports 1 and HD1, PTV, OSN Sports, JIOTV.

What are the Playing XIs for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

India: Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn.