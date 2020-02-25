India vs New Zealand: Team India aim to defy history in Christchurch to level series

Image Source : GETTY Team India after 1--wicket defeat in Wellington

It was a disappointing loss of all manner for the No.1 ranked Test team. The batters failed to counter the swing and bounce and hence were bundled cheaply in both the innings, and the bowlers couldn't find the right length, even against the tail-enders as India were defeated by a margin of 10 wickets at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. With the defeat, their heaviest in terms of wicket under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India conceded a 1-0 lead to New Zealand and now stand on the verge of losing their first Test series since their humiliating 1-4 loss in England in 2018. However, to avoid the defeat, India will look to defy history in the second Test to remain unbeaten in World Test Championship.

The venue for the second Test is Hagley Oval in Christchurch. India are yet to play an international game, let alone Test, at the venue. But New Zealand have an impressive record at Hagley Oval. They played six matches, won four times, drew once and lost the remaining. Their only defeat came against Australia in February 2016. Moreover, they have a win-loss ratio of 4 at the venue, making it their fortress among venues where they have played more than 5 Tests. The seventh match, scheduled at the venue to host a Test against Bangladesh team, was cancelled after a terror attack that killed 49 people.

But Christchurch, prior to December 2014, had another venue - AMI Stadium which remained in function until 2006. New Zealand had a poor run of form that that ground - winning only eight of the total 40 matches it hosted while 16 ended in a draw. India did play at the AMI Stadium and failed to grab victory on all the six ocassions. - lost two and drew four.

The numbers hence reveal that it will be a task cut out for the Indian side who will be desperate to defy the odds and level the series against New Zealand with a win in Christchurch.