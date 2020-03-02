Journalist asks if Kohli should set better examples on field. Kohli tells him to ask better questions

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli involved in heated exchange with journalist at press conference

Virat Kohli has a history of losing his cool at journalists and once again, the Team India captain lost his composure after the visitors lost to New Zealand in Christchurch by 7 wickets. In the process, the hosts completed a whitewash over the visitors in the two-match Test series and rose to No.3 in the World Test Championship rankings.

This was India's first Test series loss since the WTC came into the picture and clearly it has not had a good effect on the Indian captain. Following the game, a journalist asked Kohli about his behaviour during the match at the post-match press conference but his questions didn't go down too well with the 31-year-old.

During the game, Kohli was seen at his animated best and was even seen riling up the crowd and silencing them after the fall of the Black Caps captain and the reporter asked if Kohli went overboard and should have behaved in a better way. Responding to that, Kohli said that 'he should ask better questions'.

Here is the full conversation between the two:

Journalist: Virat, what's your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don't you think you should set a better example on the field?

Virat Kohli: What do you think?

Journalist: I asked you the question?

Virat Kohli: I am asking you the answer.

Journalist: You need to set better examples

Virat Kohli: You need to find out exactly what happened and come up with better questions. You can't come here with half questions or half details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I had spoken to the match referee. He had no issues with what happened. Thank You.

The last time Kohli had a go at a journalist was when India were outplayed by England in the Test series back in September, 2018.