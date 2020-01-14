IND vs AUS: Shikhar Dhawan becomes fifth Indian to score 1000 ODI runs against Australia

Image Source : AP Shikhar Dhawan reached the feat during the ongoing first ODI against Australia in Mumbai.

Shikhar Dhawan became the fifth Indian player to score 1000 ODI runs against Australia. The left-handed opener reached the mark during the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dhawan needed 25 runs ahead of the match to reach the four-figure mark. The opener took 25 innings to reach 1000 runs, scoring at an average of 43.86.

Dhawan has scored four centuries and as many half-centuries against the Aussies.

Sachin Tendulkar (3077), Rohit Sharma (2047), Virat Kohli (1727) and MS Dhoni (1660) are the only other four Indians to have achieved the feat.

Among other active Indian cricketers who are currently in the Indian squad, Kedar Jadhav is the closest to Dhawan with 371 runs in 12 matches.

The 33-year-old Indian opener had been going through a rough patch after the 2019 World Cup and spent most of his time on the sidelines due to injury. He made a return to the side with the T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this month, and impressed in the final game with a 36-ball 52.

Dhawan was sent as opener ahead of the in-form KL Rahul in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. While the decision raised eyebrows among experts and fans alike, the southpaw made a solid start to his innings. Indian captain Virat Kohli shifted himself to fourth position to accommodate Rahul at third, while Shreyas Iyer was shifted to fifth.

Dhawan's opening partner Rohit Sharma, however, was dismissed cheaply on his return to the side after being given rest for the Sri Lanka T20Is. He was dismissed on 10 by Mitchell Starc in the fifth over of the game.

The side will be eyeing to settle scores with Australia after Aaron Finch's side registered a comeback 3-2 victory in their previous tour to India, in February-March 2019.