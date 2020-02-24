Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India remain on top of World Test Championship table despite suffering massive defeat against New Zealand

Team India went through their first defeat in World Test Championship to drop crucial 60 points. Virat Kohli's Team India faced their worst ever defeat in terms of wickets on Monday as New Zealand thrashed the visitors by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead in two-match series. Before this Test, India were on an 8-match winning streak in red-ball cricket.

Gaining 60 points, New Zealand jumped to the fifth position on World Test Championship's points table with 120 points to overtake Sri Lanka, who have 80 points in four matches till now. Meanwhile, India remained on the top of the tally with 360 points and a healthy lead of 64 points over Australia.

Image Source : ICC World Test Championship points table

Distribution of points in the World Test Championship is a bit confusing as every series is worth 120 points in the tournament and, distributed over the number of matches in a series.

2 Matches in series - Win/Tie/Draw - 60/30/20

3 Matches in series - Win/Tie/Draw - 40/20/13

4 Matches in series - Win/Tie/Draw - 30/15/10

5 Matches in series - Win/Tie/Draw - 24/12/8

After the defeat, Kohli said he fails to comprehend why one Test match defeat should be made to look like the end of the world for his team.

"For some people, it might be the end of the world but it's not. For us, it's a game of cricket that we lost and we move on and keep our heads high," Kohli said.