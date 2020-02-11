Way we fielded and bowled, the composure wasn't enough to win games: Virat Kohli after 3-0 loss vs NZ in ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli during 3rd ODI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was left utterly unimpressed with the manner in which his team bowled and fielded throughout the three-game ODI series against New Zealand. He considered it the primary reason behind India's first-ever whitewash in 31 years in the ODI format and New Zealand's first-ever clean sweep in the format against the Men in Blue.

"The games were not as bad as the scoreline suggests. But the way we fielded and bowled, the composure wasn't enough to win games. Didn't deserve to be on the winning side this series. Haven't played so badly, but we didn't grab opportunities. They played with lot more intensity than we did. They deservedly won 3-0," said the skipper after India's five-wicket defeat in the third ODI on Tuesday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless throughout the series, Shardul Thakur conceded 227 runs in the three matches while picking four wickets only while Navdeep Saini gifted 139 runs in three matches while picking two wickets only.

On contrast, New Zealand bowlers were more economical with the ball with the average staying round about 6 and above in the third ODI as against India's 8 in the same game.

Kohli is now looking forward to the Test series which will comprise of two matches. "We are excited for the Test series. We now have a balanced team and need to step out on the park with the right kind of mindset," said the 31-year-old.