Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals KL Rahul's batting position

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday confirmed that young Prithvi Shaw is all set to make his debut in white-ball cricket and will open the innings against New Zealand in first ODI on Wednesday in Hamilton. BCCI also named the replacement of Rohit Sharma in ODIs after the vice-captain injured his calf during the fifth T20I. Test specialist Mayank Agarwal has been named his replacement.

On the eve of first ODI, Kohli also revealed the batting position of KL Rahul in the ODI series.

“It is unfortunate that Rohit cannot be part of the ODI series, the impact he has had is there for everyone to see. We do not have any ODI tournaments to look up to, so it is ideal for him to get recovered. In ODI cricket, Prithvi is definitely going to start, KL will play in the middle-order. We want him to get accustomed to keep and play in the middle,” Kohli told reporters ahead of the first ODI.

Rahul opened the innings in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, but in ODIs with Kohli want the 27-year-old to settle himself in the middle-order. As when senior openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma it will be difficult for Rahul to play at the top.

"In ODIs, we played a really hard-fought series against Australia, we lost the first match, but then came back to win the series 2-1. We will take a lot of confidence from that series, we will try to play positive cricket. We have to believe in our own plans, we know that New Zealand will not give up and we need to be vary of that,” Kohli said.

India thrashed New Zealand 5-0 in the five-match T20I series to achieve the rare feat and are very confident going into the three-match ODI series.

“The average of this team is 27, we should be fielding way better than we are. The fielding standard in the last series was not good from either side. In T20s, it can happen as you can get nervous. In ODIs we have had some bad fielding experiences, you do not expect it. I think it is about taking all three skills seriously,” he added.