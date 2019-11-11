IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly praise record-breaking Deepak Chahar

Image Source : BCCI File image of Deepak Chahar

Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar entered the record books after his exceptional bowling helped India clinch the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh 2-1.

On Sunday evening, Chahar finished with figures of 6/7 - the best figures by a bowler in T20I cricket - as India won the third and final match by 30 runs against the Bangla Tigers at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. During his magical spell, Chahar also became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket.

Legendary Indian cricketers took to their Twitter handles to congratulate the 27-year-old.

"Exceptional bowling by Deepak Chahar! He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages," tweeted Tendulkar.

"Special mention to Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to give Team India the series victory in the decider," he added.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tweeted: "Congratulations Deepak Chahar, Rohit Sharma and India for the win... never easy with so much dew."

"Very impressed with the way Deepak Chahar has evolved as a T20I bowler. Always had the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball but has worked hard to bowl in the middle and end overs. Got a lot of variations up his sleeves and knows when to use them," tweeted VVS Laxman.

"This series victory has given me and lot of Indian cricket fans lot of satisfaction specially after the first game loss and defending the total with the due (Shabnam) in the last game... very well done team India," said Irfan Pathan.

"Man of the month Deepak Chahar chaaaaaaaa gyaaaaa apna ladka," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

India and Bangladesh will now lock horns in the two-match Test series, the second of which will be a historic Day-Night game at the iconic Eden Gardens.